With 3.3 million customers, BRB records a profit of BRL 433 million

Banco de Brasília (BRB) had recurring net income of R$ 433 million from January to September 2021. The figure is 38.1% higher than that recorded in the same period in 2020.

The result of BRB, until September 2021, is already greater than the net income for the whole year of 2019, which was R$ 418 million. Data for the 3rd quarter of 2021 was released on Tuesday night (16/11).

Taking into account only the 3rd quarter of 2021, the financial institution’s net income was R$192 million. It is 68.3% more than the value for the same period last year.

Despite the worsening in the national economic scenario, the default rate registered by BRB closed at 1.64% in the 3rd quarter of this year. The index is below the market average of 2.29%.

The president of BRB, Paulo Henrique Costa, said that the results for the 3rd quarter of 2021 were achieved, mainly, as a result of the bank’s expansion and digitization. “BRB modernized itself, became a more digital bank and grew its customer base. BRB is present in 90% of Brazilian municipalities”, stated Costa.

As a public bank, whose majority shareholder is the Federal District Government, BRB also acts as an agent that operationalizes social programs, such as those for transferring income to poor families. BRB is responsible for deposits in the Gas Card, School Material Card and Prato Cheio, a program so that people in vulnerable situations can buy food.

Costa told the column that BRB provided services to 18 social programs that benefited a total of 376,000 families, at a cost of R$425 million. “It’s GDF money that we operationalize so that it reaches the people who need it”, he highlighted.

Credit

BRB’s credit portfolio grew 42% and reached R$20.7 billion. The main highlight of the sector was the 128.6% increase in real estate credit in September 2021, compared to the same period last year. In the 3rd quarter, the growth was 13.9%.

In the nine months of 2021, BRB closed R$ 2.5 billion in contracts involving real estate loans. Based on these results, BRB informs that it continues to be the leader in granting real estate credit in the Federal District.

Customers

BRB reached the mark of 3.3 million customers. In 2018, the bank had 680 thousand. Growth was mainly driven by Nação BRB Fla, a digital bank created in a partnership between BRB and Flamengo. The BRB Fla Nation alone has 2.6 million customers, of which more than 50% are women.

The contract provided for the agreement to last for three years, renewable for another two. This November, the agreement between BRB and Flamengo completes 15 months. According to the president of BRB, the forecast is for the partnership to be extended, as provided for in the contract.

“In these 15 months, we opened 2.6 million checking accounts. The partnership has been extremely positive, and has allowed the expansion of BRB, the return of brand recognition and the bank to enter the digital banking market in a competitive way. We are interested in extending the partnership for the term of the contract, and more than that: initiating actions aimed at creating a specific digital bank, as provided for in the agreement”, highlighted the president of BRB.

Today, the market value of BRB is approximately R$ 10 billion. And the BRB Fla Nation has an estimated price of R$9.6 billion.