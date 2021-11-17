With 99% vaccinated against Covid, Gibraltar urges caution at Christmas; despite cases on the rise, territory has not registered death for 1 month | World

Gibraltar, a UK-owned territory in southern Spain, has urged people to maintain certain precautions against Covid-19 — even though 99% of the population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The reason for this request from the local government is the recent increase in the number of cases of the disease in the country. The moving average of new records of the disease exceeds 50 daily diagnoses, according to data from this Tuesday (16) — Gibraltar has about 33,000 inhabitants.

However, thanks to high vaccination levels, cases of Covid-19 have not been more serious: the territory has not registered any deaths from the disease for a month, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

MAP – Gibraltar — Photo: G1 World

Thus, the government of Gibraltar recommended the following measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the end of the year and thus maintain the relative normality in the territory:

give preference to events in open spaces and where it is possible to monitor the ventilation of the environment; indoors, the window has to be open for at least 10 minutes every hour.

wear the mask whenever requested (in Gibraltar, the accessory is mandatory at the airport, on public transport, in shops and markets, churches and other closed places)

maintain physical distance when greeting other people, in addition to reinforcing good hand hygiene

keep an eye on the health of everyone who has attended the festivities so that if there is a positive case, the others can be tested and isolated if necessary.

In addition, Gibraltar began the campaign to give booster doses of Covid vaccine to all adults over 40 years of age. The local Health Minister, Samantha Sacramento, warned:

“The dramatic increase in the number of people testing positive for Covid in recent days is a reminder that the virus is still quite prevalent in our community. And it is everyone’s responsibility to take all reasonable precautions to protect ourselves and our people. our loved ones”.

New wave of pandemic in Europe

Austria initiates unvaccinated lockdown as new wave of Covid-19 spreads across Europe

Even with the recent high, the situation in Gibraltar is much less serious than in other European countries thanks to the good adhesion of the territory’s residents to vaccines. Meanwhile, the rest of the continent is again seeing hospitals swarming with Covid-19 patients—mostly unvaccinated.

The most extreme measure taken so far has been the adoption of a lockdown, in Austria, restricted to people who have not received the coronavirus vaccine. There, the percentage of vaccinated did not reach 65% on Tuesday. The decision sparked a rush by Austrians to the immunization posts.

In Germany, the government hopes that state authorities will impose more vaccination passports — that is, expand the requirement for proof of immunization so that Germans can attend certain locations.