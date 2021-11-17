With a beautiful high-performance flight, the new Boeing 777X makes its international debut

The 777X in steep curve, in a beautiful scene from the video below in this article





As promised by Boeing, its newest commercial aircraft project would make its international debut at the Dubai Airshow 2021, which has been taking place since last Sunday, November 14th, in the United Arab Emirates.

After departing the United States for the first flight out of its home country, the 777X, the largest commercial twin-engine plane ever made in aviation history, arrived in Dubai and carried out some preparation flights, until finally debuting at the event and starting to be registered. in beautiful videos by visitors.

The N779XW, model 777-9, has been flying high-performance flights lasting 5 minutes, but full of breathtaking steep turns, as is traditional in demonstrations at events like this one.

As you can see in the video below, while taxiing to take-off you can follow the lowering of the folding wing tips of the 777X project. This system is a way of guaranteeing that the new plane can operate in the same places that the Boeing 777s of the previous generation, which have smaller wings, operate in.

In addition to the above-mentioned turns, the famous high angle of attack climb is also noted, always made moments after leaving the ground in the demonstration performance flight.





Finally, be sure to take the opportunity to observe the large and powerful GE9X engines of the new Boeing 777, with their enormous diameter similar to that of the fuselage of a Boeing 737. Follow the video below:



