With “a soap opera plot” and a torn coat, ‘A Fazenda’ wins Globo’s plot

“The 13th Farm” had a successful episode this Tuesday (16), night of farm training. The program featured the torn coat saga, Rico’s catchphrases and live discussions. With a plot worthy of a soap opera, the reality show won Globo, which showed “Um Lugar ao Sol” and in the sequel “Verdades Secretas”.

Aline was nominated for the field by farmer Gui Araújo for lack of position in the game. Rico was the most voted by the house and pulled Dayane from the stall calling the model a “canine snake”. Solange completed the roceiros group for the remaining one. To make the night more exciting, Dynho even used the power of the flame and saved Dayane. He put Valentina, her friend, in her place.

The night was also marked by an “out” by Adriane Galisteu in MC Gui. The pawn didn’t want to let Rico defend himself after being voted on. That’s when the presenter gave a sharp call: “MC Gui, you don’t want to hear it, but we do”.

On the internet, in addition to the catchphrase “canine snake”, the public only talked about Rico’s jacket. The expectation was that the pawn would notice that Dayane had ripped the piece the day before. The coat even gained an Instagram profile with over 150,000 followers (until this text was published).

the torn coat

Dayane used a knife to rip his jacket, after a general fight involving the pawn on Monday (15). It all started with Rico singing gospel songs while showering. Valentina spoke of hypocrisy and the two began to argue. Annoyed, Rico exposed Dayane’s controversial lines on the reality show, said Val just wants to appear, and called the two “canine snakes.”

Later, the pawn fell asleep and Dayane was left in the kitchen alone with Valentina. That’s when the international model revealed her plan to rip Rico’s clothes to destabilize him in the game. She took a knife and slashed at a rival’s jacket. The scene was quick and she believes that no other pawns saw it, but Arcrebiano and Aline already know. Are you going to say it doesn’t look like a soap opera?

Globo’s plot suffers “boycott”

“Um Lugar ao Sol” has registered low ratings, but is far from being a bad soap opera. In addition to “A Fazenda” having aired an episode that drew attention this Tuesday (16), the serial was released during a difficult period to consolidate the public, as Globo’s grid has undergone many changes due to football.

This Tuesday (16), for example, the soap opera started later because of the game between Argentina and Brazil. A lot of people were out of it and ended up losing the chapter because of it. It is worth remembering that, last week, history repeated itself. Several episodes were aired at different times.

On Wednesday (10), “Um Lugar ao Sol” started earlier and made many people miss the reunion of brothers Christian and Renato, played by Cauã Reymond. The following day, the plot was aired at around 8:35 pm, the time when the “Jornal Nacional” is normally shown. Those who didn’t know even gave up on seeing it later.

On Friday (12), the long holiday began, which also had a direct impact on the soap opera’s audience, as fewer people were tuned into the TV, especially during a time of “resume”. That way, “A Fazenda 13” has everything to grow in its final stretch.