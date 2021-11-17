With an increase in the electricity bill, residential solar energy registers a 53% jump | Economy



The increase in the electricity bill of Brazilians this year – which has reached 25%, mainly because of the water crisis – gave an extra boost to residential solar energy. The capacity to generate panels installed on roofs, facades and small land rose from 4.7 gigawatts (GW) in January to 7.3 GW in early November, an increase of 53%. This power is equivalent to a little more than half of the generation capacity of the Itaipu plant (14 GW).

In total, solar generating capacity in Brazil reached 12 GW last week, including both residential projects and large power plants. This is equivalent to just under 7% of the entire Brazilian power generation capacity, 180 GW. “The evolution confirms that consumers are aware of the need to seek sustainable solutions to face high energy tariffs and climate change”, says Rodolfo Meyer, president of Portal Solar, a company part of the Votorantim Group and responsible for the survey.

Estimates are that the adoption of solar energy will reduce electricity bills by at least 50%, reaching 90% in some cases. Although the investment in the plates is not low (a complete basic project costs around R$ 15 thousand), it ends up paying for itself in five years, on average.

For this reason, the expectation is that the growth of this segment will continue to accelerate, as energy tariffs should continue to rise next year. The projection of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) is that the bills will have an average increase of 21.04% in 2022. “We are experiencing accelerated growth. For 2022, not even the rise in equipment prices should stop solar energy in the Brazil”, says Meyer.

Investments

According to the Brazilian Association of Solar Energy (Absolar), this energy source has already brought to Brazil more than R$ 60 billion in new investments since 2012. “Large solar plants generate electricity at prices of up to 10% of those of thermoelectric plants or electricity imported from neighboring countries,” says the president at Absolar, Rodrigo Sauaia.

According to the association, since 2012, solar generation has avoided the emission of 13.6 million tons of CO2 in electricity generation. Currently, large-scale solar plants are the sixth largest source of generation in Brazil.

Sauaia highlights that, in addition to reducing the electricity bill, solar energy can be installed faster. “It only takes a day of installation to transform a home or business into a small, clean, renewable and affordable electricity generation plant.”