With farewell to Tadeu Schmidt, Fantástico has worst yipop in four months · TV News

by

With Tadeu Schmidt’s farewell to the presentation of Fantástico last Sunday (14), the Globo program registered its worst yipop in four months. The electronic magazine scored 17.3 points in Greater São Paulo, the lowest rate since July 18, when it had registered 16.4.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, Fantástico had 29.2% (share) at the time when 59% of the televisions were on (from 8:30 pm to 11:28 pm).

The Zig Zag Arena had a negative record for its entire exhibition, having scored 7 points as a failure. In the direct confrontation with Record, from 2:29 pm to 3:45 pm, however, the program presented by Fernanda Gentil won: 7.0 x 5.7. The game show has been on air since October 3rd.

On Sunday, between 2:30 pm and 3:08 pm, the Zig Zag Arena came to stay in fourth place in the audience ranking of Greater São Paulo, according to previous data from Ibope. At 15:07, SBT had reached the lead with 7.5 points against 7.0 for Band and 6.2 for Record. Globo had been behind them all with 6.1 points.

With the weak results of the grid, Globo suffered its lowest audience of the year: 11.3 points of average day (7:00-0:00).

See below the audiences for Sunday, November 14, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 11.3
Holy Mass4.4
São Paulo antenna5.7
Small Business, Big Business6,7
Rural Globe9.0
Auto sport7.5
Spectacular sport7.2
Maximum Temperature: A Family of Two8.3
Zig Zag Arena7.0
Brasileirão 2021: São Paulo x Flamengo16.2
Sunday with Huck13.4
Fantastic17.3
Sunday Major: Scoring Territory10.0
Cinemaço: Cops in Trouble5.9
Owl: In Search of the Truth4.2
Hour 13.9
Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.5
Religious0.8
Track Record Kids3,4
Cine Maior: On the way home5.0
Faro time6.5
Sings with Me Teen 28.4
Spectacular Sunday8.6
The Farm 137,8
World Record Awards7.5
Camera Record5.0
Chicago PD2.8
Religious0.7
Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.8
SBT Weekly Newspaper3.0
walk on the road3.1
SBT Sports2.2
Always well1.9
Impressive News3.2
Nice Sunday5.8
eliana6.9
wheel to wheel7.5
Tele Seine6.6
Silvio Santos Program7.4
homicide division3.5
Free Cinema: Frustrated Holidays in Europe1.9
Lassie2.1
The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin2.0
First Impact2,3

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP