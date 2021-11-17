With farewell to Tadeu Schmidt, Fantástico has worst yipop in four months · TV News

With Tadeu Schmidt’s farewell to the presentation of Fantástico last Sunday (14), the Globo program registered its worst yipop in four months. The electronic magazine scored 17.3 points in Greater São Paulo, the lowest rate since July 18, when it had registered 16.4.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, Fantástico had 29.2% (share) at the time when 59% of the televisions were on (from 8:30 pm to 11:28 pm).

The Zig Zag Arena had a negative record for its entire exhibition, having scored 7 points as a failure. In the direct confrontation with Record, from 2:29 pm to 3:45 pm, however, the program presented by Fernanda Gentil won: 7.0 x 5.7. The game show has been on air since October 3rd.

On Sunday, between 2:30 pm and 3:08 pm, the Zig Zag Arena came to stay in fourth place in the audience ranking of Greater São Paulo, according to previous data from Ibope. At 15:07, SBT had reached the lead with 7.5 points against 7.0 for Band and 6.2 for Record. Globo had been behind them all with 6.1 points.

With the weak results of the grid, Globo suffered its lowest audience of the year: 11.3 points of average day (7:00-0:00).

See below the audiences for Sunday, November 14, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 11.3 Holy Mass 4.4 São Paulo antenna 5.7 Small Business, Big Business 6,7 Rural Globe 9.0 Auto sport 7.5 Spectacular sport 7.2 Maximum Temperature: A Family of Two 8.3 Zig Zag Arena 7.0 Brasileirão 2021: São Paulo x Flamengo 16.2 Sunday with Huck 13.4 Fantastic 17.3 Sunday Major: Scoring Territory 10.0 Cinemaço: Cops in Trouble 5.9 Owl: In Search of the Truth 4.2 Hour 1 3.9 Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.5 Religious 0.8 Track Record Kids 3,4 Cine Maior: On the way home 5.0 Faro time 6.5 Sings with Me Teen 2 8.4 Spectacular Sunday 8.6 The Farm 13 7,8 World Record Awards 7.5 Camera Record 5.0 Chicago PD 2.8 Religious 0.7

Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.8 SBT Weekly Newspaper 3.0 walk on the road 3.1 SBT Sports 2.2 Always well 1.9 Impressive News 3.2 Nice Sunday 5.8 eliana 6.9 wheel to wheel 7.5 Tele Seine 6.6 Silvio Santos Program 7.4 homicide division 3.5 Free Cinema: Frustrated Holidays in Europe 1.9 Lassie 2.1 The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin 2.0 First Impact 2,3

Source: Broadcasters