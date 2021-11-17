With full ICUs, the Health Department evaluates the reopening of covid beds in Piauí

Piauí registers 100% occupancy of covid beds in some cities and also in the capital. Given the situation, the State Department of Health is evaluating the reopening of vacancies for the treatment of patients with Covid-19. In Teresina, for example, of the 100 adult beds for the treatment of the disease, only 40 remain, divided into the Natan Portela Institute of Tropical Diseases (20), University Hospital (10) and Monte Castelo (10), the latter with full occupancy in the Units Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

“We are following all the numbers, the secretary is sensitive to this occupancy rate, the Emergency Operations Committee (COE) is vigilant so that, if there is a waiting list in the regulatory complex for ICU beds, we have an obligation to open the ICU beds to serve these covid patients”, highlights the superintendent of High and Medium Complexity at Sesapi, Alderico Tavares.

In the interior of the state, cities such as Floriano and Oeiras also reached 100% occupancy in the ICUs. Alderico Tavares points out that the high rate is also a reflection of the closing of beds that were readjusted for the treatment of other diseases.

“There was demobilization of ICU beds, such as São Raimundo Nonato, which had 25 ICU beds and now has none. Floriano had 25 and now has 10. Automatically, this reflects on the occupation […] we are vigilant that as soon as there is a demand for ICU beds or clinical beds, we automatically reopen in certain regions”, reinforces Tavares.

The superintendent of High and Medium Complexity at Sesapi makes an appeal for the population to comply with sanitary protocols and not miss the second dose.

“The health surveillance protocols haven’t changed: vaccine, use of masks, alcohol in gems, avoiding agglomerations. That doesn’t change. If the population doesn’t obey, it reflects on the numbers. There was a repressed demand for other pathologies and we needed to provide assistance, mainly the surgeries on the waiting list”, reinforces Alderico Tavares.

In general data, Piauí has ​​69% of clinical beds occupied. The ICUs are 45.6% full. So far, 73.77% of the population has been vaccinated with the first dose in the state. 54.24% have already completed the immunization.

Graciane Sousa

