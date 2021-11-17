with new Chevrolet S10 Z71, GM wants to attract young audience

THE Chevrolet S10 Z71 is the new bet of GM to reinforce the average pickup truck in the search for recovery of sales leadership in Brazil against the arch-rivals Toyota Hilux. With a suggested price of R$260,490, the novelty is positioned as an intermediate option in the line with a 2.8 turbodiesel engine? the LS, entry, has a starting table of R$221,490, and the top, High Country, starts at R$280,390.

as the Z71 package it is merely aesthetic, the mission of the new version is to win over young consumers. This is clear in the slogan “Made ‘for’ every adventure” and in the choice of Pantanal do Mato Grosso do Sul as the stage for the test drive for the press. After all, it’s a great backdrop for photos posted on Instagram and videos taken on TikTok.

GM/Disclosure

adventurous look

During the event, which didn’t have heavy off road sections, the new Chevrolet S10 Z71 did well. In this sense, the engine with 200 hp of power and 51 mkgf of torque collaborates. As well as 4×4 traction with electric drive.

265/60 R18 tires are for all terrain. The 18-inch alloy wheels are the same as the LTZ version, the next in the ascending line of the S10. However, in the Z71 version, they are painted black.

In addition, there are headlights with LED lights with black mask and black grille. The same tone is in the mirror covers, in the center of the front bumper and in the plastic appliqués on the wheel housings.

There are also side stirrups, Santantônio and marine hood, as well as decorative stickers on the underside of the sides and the back cover, as well as the Z71 and 4×4 inscription on both sides of the bucket. In fact, the identification of the version of the pickup, in red, is also on the right side of the front grille.

GM/Disclosure

Inside, few changes

In the cabin, the finish is based on the LT version, whose table starts at R$ 248,990. But there are some exclusives, such as the case of appliqués on the panel and the black trim on the doors and console. The steering wheel (multifunctional) and the seats, which have some exclusive details, are covered in leather.

However, there is no electrical adjustment or adjustment for the driver’s seat. And the steering column has no depth adjustment? there are only tall. The panel, finally, is similar to the LT version.

GM/Disclosure

Diesel with 4×4

The mechanical base is the same as the other versions. That is, engine is the 2.8 four-cylinder. As well as the transmission is automatic with six speeds and traction is on the rear axle with a 4×4 option.