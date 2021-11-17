With new embezzlements and the presence of Yuri Alberto, check out Inter’s probable squad, schedule and broadcast against Cuiabá

After beating Athletico by 2×1 at Beira-Rio last Saturday, Inter returns to the field this Wednesday, 19:00, against Cuiabá, trying to take another step towards the direct classification of the Libertadores. The club from Rio Grande do Sul is in 7th place with 47 points.

Rodrigo Lindoso, with muscle discomfort in his left thigh, is Inter’s main embezzlement in this match, while Yuri Alberto returns from suspension. Cuesta, Moisés and Mauricio are suspended. Edenilson, who is with the Seleção taking Argentina away from home, will join the team on game day.

Probable Inter

Marcelo Lomba; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Kaique Rocha (Market) and Paulo Victor; Rodrigo Dourado and Johnny; Edenilson, Palacios and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.

Probable Cuiabá

Walter; João Lucas, Paulão, Alan Empereur and Uendel; Yuri Lima and Pepe; Camilo, Rafael Gava and Clayson; Jenison.

Schedule

Wednesday (17), at 7pm, at Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá.

Streaming

SportTV and Premiere announce live broadcast.

Arbitration

Paulo Roberto Alves Junior, assisted by Rafael Trombeta and Sidmar dos Santos Meurer (Trio from Paraná). VAR: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO).