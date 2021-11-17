With PEC, Ibovespa amendment 2nd loss, down 1.82% Per Estadão Content



With PEC, Ibovespa amendment 2nd loss, down 1.82%



Concern with , the fiscal situation and the final format of the Precatório PEC – intertwined issues – kept it in negative territory at the beginning of the second half of the month, once again detached from the moderately positive sentiment abroad. Yesterday, with the Stock Exchange closed for the Proclamation of the Republic holiday, the suggestion by President Jair Bolsonaro of “space” to be opened in the Budget by the PEC dos Precatório to accommodate an increase in civil servants reverberated in the resumption of business, also affecting exchange rates and interest rates futures this Tuesday.

In the end, the B3 index (SA:) showed a loss of 1.82%, to 104,403.66 points, the lowest level of closing since the last day 4 (103,412.09), coming from a low of 1.17% in the last Friday. Today, the reference left the opening at 106,335.67 points, reaching the maximum of the day at 106,971.20 and, at the minimum, at 104,112.81 points, then down 2.09%, at the lowest intraday level since the last day 5 (also 103,412.09 points). Moderate, the financial turnover this Tuesday was R$ 27.9 billion, on the eve of the expiration of options on the Ibovespa. In November, the index now rises only 0.87%, with a fall in the year to 12.28%.

In the afternoon, the turn of Petrobras ON (SA:) (+1.51%) and PN (SA:) (+1.04%) to the positive, following the performance of commodity prices, even helped to mitigate the effect of other important companies and sectors, such as mining and steel (Vale ON (SA:) -2.88%, CSN ON (SA:) -5.93%), while finance started to have a mixed performance in the session, but in the end totally negative, with Santander (SA:) (Unit) showing a loss of 2.17%, leading the day’s adjustment among the largest institutions. At the top of the Ibovespa, Suzano (SA:) (+3.50%), Petrobras ON (+1.51%) and Pão de Açúcar (SA:) (+1.45%). On the opposite side, Magazine Luiza (SA:) (-12.65%), Locaweb (SA:) (-11.78%) and Lojas Americanas (SA:) (-9.26%).

Shortly after noon, exchange rate, stock exchange and future interest were adjusted to statements by senators about the PEC dos Precatório, which suggest that the text actually tends to undergo alteration in the Review House, to expand the narrow margin of support for the matter. , which can lengthen the processing period. Yesterday, Bolsonaro had said that there may be budgetary space to meet civil servants’ demands. Today, the leader of the government in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), observed that civil servants have had no adjustment for three years. Bezerra stressed that the “priorities” will be discussed in the Budget.

Since yesterday, when there was no business here, the round of higher-than-expected data for economic activity in the United States, starting with the index, resulted in ambivalence – sentiment due to the degree of recovery seen, but caution due to the effect on the conduct of policy American monetary policy, already in the bias of withdrawal of stimulus. So on Monday, yields on long Treasuries advanced, and stock indices in New York closed without a single sign, close to stability, as did the 20 of ADRs. Today, the gains in NY were moderate, with emphasis on the , up 0.76%.

“The Ibovespa opened with gains, but after the strong data on retail sales and import prices in the US, investors returned to increasing caution, with more contractionary speeches by Fed members and fears of inflation,” notes in a note to Terra Investimentos’ analysis team, highlighting statements by Saint Louis Fed president James Bullard, in a hawkish tone, that the Fomc, the monetary policy committee of the American BC, should seek more aggressive guidance in upcoming meetings.

“Last week in New York was the first of the last six in which the main US indices closed with a negative performance. There have been heavy fears about inflation, after the consumer price index in the United States indicated in October the biggest increase in more 30 years. After that, naturally, the interest curves ended up rising, affecting the attractiveness and the flow to the stock exchanges”, says Rodrigo Franchini, a partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos.