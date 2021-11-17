With Rafael Sobis on the field, Cruzeiro trains and has the return of full-back Matheus Pereira | cruise

Cruzeiro returned to training after losing 3-0 to Vitória, in the last round of the Serie B of the Brazilian Nationals. The novelty on the field was the presence of left flank Matheus Pereira, fully recovered from a fractured right elbow.

Pereira trained with the ball with the other teammates, under the eyes of Vanderlei Luxemburgo. The player had already been carrying out activities on the pitch, but was not yet fully released for work with the ball. Last performance was the 1-0 loss to Avaí, in the 31st round.

The player becomes an option for the match against Sampaio Corrêa, on Thursday, at 9 pm (GMT), at Castelão, in São Luís. The trend, however, is that Felipe Augusto will continue to be cast on the side.

1 of 3 Matheus Pereira Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Matheus Pereira Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Rafael Sobis was also on the field. The forward has already signaled positively to be present in another game at Cruzeiro, after announcing his retirement. The Minas Gerais club received suggestions from the player to say goodbye to Náutico, scheduled so far for the 28th.

Bruno José is still out of activities. He is still recovering from a discomfort in his right ankle. He is still undergoing treatment at Toca da Raposa. The holders against Vitória performed regenerative work.

The team also has the return of defensive midfielder Adriano, suspended in the last match. The list of embezzlements for the game against Sampaio was increased with the Wellington Nem and Marcinho suspensions, besides the Keke and Vitor Leque injuries. Marcelo Moreno, with the Bolivian team, is also out.

2 of 3 Rafael Sobis in Cruzeiro training — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/ Cruzeiro Rafael Sobis in training at Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/ Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro has 46 points and runs a small risk of relegation, as it is five points behind Z-4, with two rounds to go in Serie B.