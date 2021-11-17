Without Lindoso and Gustavo Maia, Inter relates Vinícius Tobias for the first time at Brasileirão | International

Inter released at the end of this Tuesday afternoon the list of players related to the match against Cuiabá, on Wednesday, at 19:00, in the 33rd round of the Brasileirão. The main absence is due to Rodrigo Lindoso. The club informed that the defensive midfielder remains in Porto Alegre to treat muscle discomfort in the left thigh.
The tendency is for Johnny to be one of the midfielders next to Rodrigo Dourado. Even outside the list, Inter informed that Edenilson will be with the team in Cuiabá. The defensive midfielder travels to Mato Grosso after the Brazilian team’s game against Argentina, in the qualifiers. He will be re-evaluated on Wednesday and will have his lineup defined.
Another absence is striker Gustavo Maia. The young man is still recovering from gastroenteritis, the same reason that took him out of the match against Athletico-PR. As he did in the last matches, Aguirre called a young man from the under-20 team to join the delegation. The chosen one is Vinicius Tobias.
Vinícius Tobias is 17 years old and has already been sold to Shakhtar Donetsk — Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional
Negotiated with Shakhtar Donetsk, Tobias says goodbye to Inter in February of next year and will be an option for the right flank in Cuiabá. On the list, Aguirre has Saravia and Hector for the role. Thauan Lara, 17-year-old left-back, has also been called up again to compose the group.
Nicolas, under-20 forward, was called up to be an alternative against Athletico-PR and continues with Matheus Cadorinie Caio Vidal as the pieces for the offensive sector against Cuiabá.
Probable Inter: Marcelo Lomba; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Kaique Rocha (Market) and Paulo Victor; Rodrigo Dourado, Johnny, Edenilson (Caio Vidal), Carlos Palacios and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.
- Goalkeepers: Anthoni, Marcelo Lomba and Emerson Júnior
- Sides: Hector, Paulo Victor, Saravia, Thauan Lara and Vinícius Tobias
- Defenders: Bruno Méndez, Mercado and Kaique Rocha
- Midfielders: Johnny, Patrick, Rodrigo Dourado, Edenilson* and Zé Gabriel
- Attackers: Caio Vidal, Juan Cuesta, Matheus Cadorini, Nicolas, Palacios and Yuri Alberto
* Joins the delegation after commitment by the Selection