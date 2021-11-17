Woman sets fire to unfaithful ex-boyfriend’s car and leaves controversial note

By: Gil Martins/FM Acústica Published: 11/16/2021 at 10:45 am Updated: 11/16/2021 at 11:24 am

27-year-old man had his car destroyed and says he is worried about the ticket

The city of Rosario, located in Argentina, was surprised by the act of fury of a woman who set fire to her ex-boyfriend’s car recently. She did this due to the discovery that he cheated on her.

– Follow Acoustics on Google news by tapping here

The case gained great repercussion on social networks, especially after being notified by the T13 portal. The 27-year-old man’s car was burned after she walked to the vehicle with a gallon of gasoline.

– Get all Acoustic news on your WhatsApp by tapping here!

But the vehicle owner was even more concerned when he found the gallon with a note that said:

“I said I was going to follow you and hook you. You won’t want to play with any women anymore.”

– Get all Acoustic news on your Telegram by tapping here!

The car was completely destroyed. Details of the alleged penalty she has suffered were not disclosed.