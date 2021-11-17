Woman sets fire to unfaithful ex-boyfriend’s car and leaves controversial note

27-year-old man had his car destroyed and says he is worried about the ticket
By: Gil Martins/FM Acústica
Published: 11/16/2021 at 10:45 am
Updated: 11/16/2021 at 11:24 am
The city of Rosario, located in Argentina, was surprised by the act of fury of a woman who set fire to her ex-boyfriend’s car recently. She did this due to the discovery that he cheated on her.
– Follow Acoustics on Google news by tapping here
The case gained great repercussion on social networks, especially after being notified by the T13 portal. The 27-year-old man’s car was burned after she walked to the vehicle with a gallon of gasoline.
– Get all Acoustic news on your WhatsApp by tapping here!
But the vehicle owner was even more concerned when he found the gallon with a note that said:
“I said I was going to follow you and hook you. You won’t want to play with any women anymore.”
– Get all Acoustic news on your Telegram by tapping here!
The car was completely destroyed. Details of the alleged penalty she has suffered were not disclosed.
Le prendieron fuego el auto to a young man of 27 years. On the other hand, there was a drum with a message: “Tell you to get down next and get you hooked. New to want to play more with no woman.” Fue anoche en Bv. Oroño al 4000, south of Rosario. pic.twitter.com/kFIwzmNaG8
— Hernán Funes (@HernanFunes) November 11, 2021