Woman tries to burst a pimple and ends up in hospital for a week.

Popping pimples can look very satisfying. However, this woman’s horror story may make many give up on the activity. Gibsen Armstrong, from North Carolina, USA, shared a video on TikTok that shows what her face looked like after trying to get rid of acne. According to the young woman, she was in hospital for a week until they found out what was causing the changes in her face.

“That time I got MRSA because I popped a pimple on my face,” says the caption. “MRSA” is the acronym in English for SARM (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus), a bacterium that commonly causes skin infections in the United States, according to the American pharmaceutical company MSD (Merck Sharp and Dohme). SAMR is resistant to many commonly used antibiotics.

In the sequence of photos, the young woman shows a red cheek with two spots on her face. Instead of the skin healing as usual, in the next image, Gibsen appears with a swollen face. Throughout the photos, the young woman’s face becomes redder and redder, until her eyes also start to swell up.

In another image, Gibsen can be seen lying in a hospital bed with her face even more swollen. She needed to drain the infected region. The young woman also applied pressure to the area, which caused a thick yellow pus to seep out.

“I was in the hospital when I was draining and I was on IVs 24/7,” she said in the comments, and added: “I was admitted to the hospital for a week because they couldn’t figure out what it was. Finally it broke”.

Bacterial skin infections develop when bacteria enter through hair follicles or through small cuts in the skin. In the comments, netizens were frightened by the possibility of developing an infection when they burst pimples.

“I’m always poking my face, it makes me want to cry,” “Wow, I didn’t know that was possible,” some users said. Since it was posted, Gibsen’s video has garnered over 2.7 million views and 65,000 likes.

