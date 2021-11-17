Work by Frida Kahlo sells for US$ 34.9 million and sets new record for the artist | Pop & Art

Frida Kahlo’s self-portrait “Diego y yo” set an absolute record on Tuesday (16) for a work by the Mexican painter, and for a Latin artist, when it sold for US$ 34.9 million (approximately R$ 192 million) at a Sotheby’s auction in New York.

The value, however, was far from the ceiling predicted by specialists, who evaluated the painting in the range of US$ 30 million to US$ 50 million.

Painted in 1949 by the Mexican artist, the painting belonged to a private collection and is dedicated “to Florence and Sam with the affection of Frida”.

The buyer was Argentine collector Eduardo Costantini, founder of the Museum of Latin American Art in Buenos Aires (MALBA). The screen will, however, go to your private collection.

The businessman participated in the dispute by telephone, with Anna Di Stasi, the director of Sotheby’s for Latin America, informed the auction house to the AFP, adding that the total purchase price includes the sales commission.

In 1995, this son of an Italian immigrant who arrived in Buenos Aires in the early 20th century paid a record $3.2 million for “Autoretrato con chango y loro” (1942), also by Frida Kahlo.

In 2016, he paid just over $16 million for Diego Rivera’s “Baile en Tehuantepec” (1928). The previous record for a 1995 work by Rivera was just over $3 million.

Until then, the record in an auction for a work by Kahlo was US$ 8 million, for a work sold in 2016.

“Diego y yo” also broke the record for a work by a Latin American artist.

This is one of the most emblematic self-portraits of the Mexican painter, who has become a feminist icon.

In the painting, Rivera’s face appears on Frida’s forehead, above her characteristic eyebrows and her dark eyes, from which some tears fall.

The representation of Rivera – at the time close to the Mexican actress María Félix – as a third eye symbolizes how much it tormented his thoughts, art experts say.

Kahlo and Rivera were married twice. She died in 1954, aged 47.

“Diego y yo” was last sold at Sotheby’s for $1.4 million in 1990.

At the auction on Tuesday (16), other stars of the night were a work by the French painter Pierre Soulages, which reached US$ 20.2 million, and a work by the Spanish Remedios Varo, which sold for almost US$ 2.7 million.

A work by the Anglo-Mexican Leonora Carrington sold for $1.8 million; a painting by Cuban Wilfredo Lam, for $1.35 million; another, by Uruguayan Joaquín Torres-García, for US$ 1.23 million; as well as a still life by Diego Rivera, for $3.2 million. A canvas by Chilean Roberto Matta was auctioned for US$ 715 thousand.