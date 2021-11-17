X-Ray: how Athletico and Bragantino arrive to decide the Copa Sudamericana title | South American Cup

The focus now is on the decision! Athletico and Red Bull Bragantino face off on Saturday, at 5 pm, to dispute the title of South American Cup 2021 . The Brazilian final will be played at the historic Centenário stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Champion in 2018, Hurricane is looking for its second cup in the tournament, while Massa Bruta dreams of its first international achievement when reaching an unprecedented decision.

Athletico’s starting lineup changed during the year. In defense, the tactical system with three defenders became definitive, and Nicolás Hernández won the dispute with Zé Ivaldo. The defensive midfielder Richard resigned for alleged indiscipline, while the teammate alongside, Christian, lost his place in midfield. Erick and Léo Cittadini took over the sector.

Finally, in attack, the biggest doubt was about the center forward. Matheus Babi injured his knee and only returns in 2022. Renato Kayzer took over, but lost his place to Bissoli, who returned from a loan from Cruzeiro. Kayzer, however, regained ownership last month.

For the final, the Hurricane must have: Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nicolás Hernández; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Abner; Nikão, David Terans and Renato Kayzer.

Athletico started the season in the 4-2-3-1 tactical scheme and, after varying a few moments, defined the 3-4-3 as the definitive system. In some moments, the offensive drawing can also be seen in 3-4-2-1. Defensively, the red-black team was positioned in 4-4-2 with two defenders and started in 5-4-1 with three defenders. Now it varies between 5-2-3 or 5-3-2.

Athletico has important names in all sectors. Santos, to begin with, is the Brazilian national team’s goalkeeper and could be decisive in an eventual penalty shootout (15 charges defended by Hurricane since 2018). Thiago Heleno is the name of the defense, with experience and high competitiveness, and is still strong in the aerial ball. The defensive system conceded just six goals in 12 games in Sula.

The sides stand out offensively. Marcinho has eight assists (3rd in the team), and Abner (4th) has five. Finally, the pair Nikão (12) and David Terans (9) lead this item, in addition to having scored 19 goals together: Nikão has 10, Terans 9. The top scorer of the year is center forward Renato Kayzer, with 12.

Hurricane suffers from instability during the year. It surprises in adverse scenarios, such as beating Flamengo 3-0 at Maracanã, and stumbles in more favorable duels, such as defeats by Bahia, Santos and Fluminense, at home.

It’s also common for the team to “disconnect” within the match, which can be cruel in a single-game ending. Athletic defensive transition sometimes also takes time and offers space for an opponent who also has speed as a trump card.

Alberto Valentim, who had been fired from Cuiabá at the end of May, took the “walking tram” at Athletico, but would hardly have had a better scenario when he took over a club. Hurricane was already a finalist for Sula and was in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil – they advanced to the final, already with him, by eliminating Flamengo.

The commander arrived in early October to take the place of interim and technical director Paulo Autuori, who accepted the dual role with the departure of the Portuguese António Oliveira. Valentim is only using 38.4%: four wins, three draws and six defeats in 13 games for Athletico.

Athletico is the only club involved in three competitions at the moment. The athletic team is a finalist in the Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil (against Atlético-MG). At the Brazilian Nationals, the team still skates and fights between distancing itself from the Z-4 ​​and staying in the zone between the G-6 and a possible G-9.

The only disappointment happened in Paranaense. Under the command of António Oliveira, despite playing with the main team, Hurricane was eliminated by FC Cascavel, in the semifinals – the coach handed over the position in sequence, on 9 September.

In all, there are 68 games: 32 wins, 11 draws and 24 defeats, with 90 goals scored and 71 conceded.

Bragantino’s initial lineup went through some changes in the season, especially in midfield. Midfielder Raul, who injured his knee, is still recovering and has been replaced by Jadsom. In recent games, Eric Ramires has been acting in place of Lucas Evangelista, who should return to the decision. In attack, Cuello and Helinho compete for a spot on the left wing. In the defensive sector, the vacancy should be between Edimar and Luan Cândido, who recovers from a blow to his face.

For the final, Bragantino must have: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Edimar (Luan Cândido); Jadsom, Lucas Evangelista (Eric Ramires) and Praxedes; Arthur, Cuello (Helinho) and Ytalo.

The Bragança Paulista team has intense and aggressive football as its main characteristics. In order to develop this style of play, it focuses mainly on young athletes.

The team plays in a 4-3-3 scheme and often uses pressure marking in the attacking field. Massa Bruta also likes to keep possession of the ball a lot and advances the defense line a lot to distribute the game and look for spaces in the opposing defense.

Forward Artur is the main name of Bragantino. After the departure of Claudinho, shirt 7 became the protagonist and is the highlight of Massa Bruta in the season with expressive offensive numbers: in 53 games, Artur scored in 17 opportunities and gave 15 assists. He is Sula’s runner-up, with seven goals scored.

Other highlights of the team are captain Léo Ortiz, a defender who has been at the club since the start of Red Bull’s project with Bragantino, and experienced striker Ytalo, who has 17 goals this season.

Despite the intense and aggressive style, Massa Bruta suffered with some flaws in the final stretch of matches this season. Only in Brasileirão, goals conceded in the final stretch cost 14 points in the table. Another point of attention for Barbieri’s team is the difficulty to finish in some matches. While these difficulties have troubled you at times, these difficulties are not constantly repeated.

Bragantino’s commander, Maurício Barbieri is the longest-lived coach in the Brazilian football elite, with just over a year in charge of the team.

Barbieri took over the team in the relegation zone in September 2020 and led the start of Massa Bruta in Brasileirão. In the 89 games ahead of the club, there are 37 wins, 30 draws and 22 defeats – a profit of around 53%.

Bragantino entered four competitions in the 2021 season. In Paulistão they classified first in group C, but stopped in the quarterfinals after being defeated by Palmeiras at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium. In the Copa do Brasil, Massa Bruta fell in the third phase after being overtaken by Fluminense.