“Xbox Game Pass is very, very sustainable,” says Phil Spencer, head of Xbox

Much is said about the harm that the Xbox Game Pass brings to Microsoft. She has always been reluctant when it comes to disclosing subscriber numbers. PS Plus, for example, is close to reaching 50 million subscribers. But Phil Spencer says the service is “very, very sustainable” and “continues to grow”.

“I know a lot of people like to write about this, that we’re burning money right now for a future pot of gold at the end. No. Game Pass is very, very sustainable right now as it is and continues to grow“, says Phil Spencer in an interview with HBO’s Axios show. This statement by the Xbox CEO goes against the growth of Game Pass that Microsoft itself had hoped for.

In a fiscal report pointing from June last year to June this year, the company expected growth of 48%, but the number was 37%. In relation to the growth between 2019 and 2020, the number of Game Pass subscribers grew by 86%, exceeding the 71% Microsoft had targeted for that period.. The last time the company released numbers was in January this year. Until that time, the Game Pass had 18 million subscribers.

If Phil Spencer says that the service is very sustainable and that it continues to grow, that leads us to believe that even if it doesn’t reach the subscriber target, the Game Pass is at a level that generates profit for Microsoft. It is currently quite difficult to meet someone who plays on PC and is not a subscriber to the service, especially Xbox console owners. An October rumor pointed to more than 25 million subscribers.



Regardless of whether the service makes a profit for Microsoft or not, Game Pass is a hit. Mainly with regard to access to IXbox ps such as Halo and Forza Horizon, among others, which are already available on launch day for subscribers. Apart from many other games that are added regularly every month. In addition, there is the possibility to take advantage of the EA games and over 100 cloud games via xCloud.

Source: Axios/HBO