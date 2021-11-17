Xbox Game Pass: Undungeon, Mortal Shell and more to come soon

Microsoft announced the arrival of 10 more titles on the Xbox Game Pass later this month, with new games being added between now (16) and November 30th.

The subscription service, which is one of the highlights of the Xbox, has an extensive catalog of games to download or play online in the cloud for PC, consoles and Cloud Gaming.

By the end of the month, titles like Undungeon, Mortal Shell, Exo One and Evil Genius 2, for example, arrive at the Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass News — November 2021

Below, you can see the list of games that enter the service’s catalog in the second half of November 2021.

November 16th (available now)

dead space (Xbox Cloud Gaming via EA Play)

Dragon Age: Origins (Xbox Cloud Gaming via EA Play)

November 17th

Next Space Rebels (Xbox Cloud Gaming, Console and PC)

November 18th

Exo One (Xbox Cloud Gaming, Console and PC)

Fae Tactics (Xbox Cloud Gaming, Console and PC)

My Friend Peter (Xbox Cloud Gaming, Console and PC)

undungeon (Xbox Cloud Gaming, Console and PC)

November 23

Deeeer Simulator (Xbox Cloud Gaming, Console and PC)

Deadly Shell: Enhanced Edition (Xbox Cloud Gaming, Console and PC)

30th of November

Evil Genius 2 (Xbox Cloud Gaming, Console and PC)

Touch controls support

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now enjoy an additional 17 titles that support touch controls on Xbox Cloud Gaming. The games that now also offer the possibility of touch screen controls are listed below:

Aragami 2

The Artful Escape

Dandy Ace

Echo Generation

Flynn: Son of Crimson

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition

frostpunk

The Good Life

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

moonglow bay

Might Goose

Phoenix Point

The Procession to Calvary

skatebird

superliminal

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Games coming out of service

While some games enter the catalog, others leave the service soon. The titles listed below leave the Xbox Game Pass on November 30th.

Call of the Sea (Xbox Cloud Gaming, Console and PC)

FIFA 19 (EA Play for Console and PC)

Football Manager 2021 (PRAÇA)

Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (Console and PC)

Haven (Xbox Cloud Gaming, Console and PC)

Hello Neighbor (Xbox Cloud Gaming, Console and PC)

Morkredd (Xbox Cloud Gaming, Console and PC)

Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PRAÇA)

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Xbox Cloud Gaming and Console)

Yesterday (16), Microsoft released access to the Multiplayer Beta of Infinite Halo for subscribers to the service. In addition, players can already try to kill the longing for one of the most popular games in the GTA series with Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition, made available on the Game Pass last week.