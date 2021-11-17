Xbox reaches the limit of backward compatible games in its catalog

The impressive expansion in Xbox’s retro-compatible games catalog, which brought another 76 games to the list, also brings bad news: these will be the last games to be added to the program. The reason for this would be technical and legal limitations.

“This latest and most recent addition of more than 70 titles to the backwards compatibility program was only possible thanks to the passion and feedback from the community,” said Peggy Lo, Xbox program leader. “Their constant calls for specific titles and improvements have encouraged the backwards compatibility team to partner with the original creators to preserve thousands of games across more than four generations of Xbox.”

By 2019 Xbox folks had already said they had no plans to add more games to the backwards compatibility catalog. The team behind the show would focus on ensuring that the games they’ve already added run well on the new Xbox Series S and X. Lo’s talk about audience feedback having enabled so many games to arrive is all about this shift. in the initial declaration.

But now it looks like the decision is really final because it’s not just a shift in the company’s focus, but the result of technical and legal limitations. Lo explains: “While we remain focused on preserving and improving the game art form, we have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games from the past into the catalog due to legal, licensing and technical limitations. Thank you for being a part of this journey with us.”