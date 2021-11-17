Xbox Series X wins special edition from Gucci for $10,000

Of all the possible special editions for a video game, perhaps the Italian brand Gucci was not the first choice for most gamers, but this is exactly the latest for the Xbox Series X. And if you imagine that a video game of the next generation signed by Gucci must be expensive, he guessed right. The designer Xbox Series X goes for the “trickle” of $10,000.

Gucci models using the brand’s themed controlsSource: Gucci

It is clear that companies are betting on the “exclusivity” of the console to sell. In addition to the price being very exclusive, only 100 units of this special Xbox Series X will be made. For the investment, the buyer takes the special console, two custom controls, a suitcase and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Unfortunately, the duration of the XGP that comes in the package has not been released, but maybe those who have $10,000 to invest in a designer video game aren’t worried about that.

The suitcase is green insideSource: Gucci

The pattern patented by Gucci is designed on the console through laser engraving, also placing the letters GG. According to the brand, the acronym here has two meanings: Guccio Gucci and Good Game, two things that perhaps you never imagined reading in the same sentence.

Anyone interested in the luxury Xbox will have to put the cost of the plane ticket into the purchase account. That’s because the video game will only be sold in physical Gucci stores in New York, Beverly Hills, Mexico City, Milan, London, Berlin, Beijing and Tokyo. There are only 100 units and we don’t know how many of them will be in each store. Sales start on November 17th.