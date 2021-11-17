xCloud for consoles is released “by surprise” for all users

xCloud has landed on consoles!

On its official website, Xbox has confirmed that Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) for consoles is now available in all 25 countries, except in Brazil.

According to Xbox, Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) for consoles no need to use the browser from your console to access cloud games, ie it will be natively via the Xbox Game Pass tab on your console. The service is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and will allow next-gen games to run on Xbox One.

However, Brazil was the only country where the service has not yet been launched.. It is worth remembering that the launch of xCloud for mobile and PC in the Tupinikim land was marked by several queues, connection problems, delay and much more, and it looks like Xbox wants to prepare even more to avoid these issues when launching Xbox Cloud Gaming for consoles.

We also stressed that not even xCloud console testing was made available to members. insiders of Brazil, so it is likely that we will still have to go through a round of closed tests for insiders in Brazil until its official launch. Check out:

