Xi advises Biden not to “play with fire” regarding Taiwan

posted on 11/17/2021



Biden talks with Xi from White House Roosevelt Room: first virtual meeting between the two heads of state – (credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP)

At the first virtual summit, the leaders of the two biggest powers on the planet exposed their differences in relation to Taiwan. For four hours, Presidents Joe Biden (United States) and Xi Jinping (China) exchanged warnings about the situation of the capitalist and democratic island, considered by Beijing as an inalienable part of its territory.

According to a statement sent by the Chinese Embassy, ​​Xi admitted that the Taiwan Strait is experiencing “new wave of tensions” and warned his colleague: “This is due to the fact that the Taiwanese authorities have intended, again and again, to seek independence, using the USA. (…) These behaviors are as dangerous as playing with fire.” The Chinese leader told Biden that “some people in the United States are trying to use Taiwan to control China.”

The 14-page document signed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China states that Xi and Biden “undertook, in a full and profound way, communications and exchanges on strategic, general and fundamental issues, regarding the development of the relationship between China and the United States”.

According to the text, Xi emphasized the need for a healthy and stable Sino-American relationship, in order to promote the development of both nations, preserve a peaceful and stable international environment and effectively respond to global challenges.

Also in a statement, the White House noted that Biden had stressed to Xi Jinping the willingness of the United States to stand up for its interests and values. “President Biden has raised concerns about China’s practices in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong,” he said. “On Taiwan, President Biden underlined that the US remains committed to the ‘One China’ policy (…) and that the US strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Straits of Taiwan.”

Ambassador

In an interview with Correio, Ambassador Tsung-Che Chang — representative of the Taipei Cultural Economic Bureau in Brasília (Taiwan Representation) — stated that the threat made by Xi is not new. “There is a Chinese saying, according to which those who play with fire end up on fire. China uses such phrases a lot to try to deceive people. In Taiwan, we know that when communists say something, their behavior tends to be different.” , he explained. “In China, there is another saying: ‘The thief always screams.’ Xi tries to deceive the world. Taiwan’s independence is not in question. We are independent. By admitting that Taiwan is a rebel province, China tries to deceive the world.” , he added. For the diplomat, the Beijing strategy calls for diversionism. “It’s a sign that Xi has internal problems,” he commented.

The topics discussed

Taiwan

Beijing claims sovereignty over the island of 23 million people, although it does not control it. Washington, for its part, militarily supports Taiwan. The United States is “steadfastly opposed” to any unilateral attempt “to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” warned Biden—the phrase could be addressed equally to the Taiwanese leaders. Working for Taiwan’s independence is “playing with fire,” Xi Jinping replied. “If Taiwanese separatists provoke us, force us or even cross the red line, then we will have to act,” he warned.

“Safeguards”

Despite the numerous differences, “China and the United States must improve their communication and cooperation,” defended the Chinese president. Biden had already emphasized the importance of “safeguards” between Beijing and Washington to avoid a “conflict”, “intentional” or not. Xi said he hopes the United States does not embark on a “new cold war”.

Human rights

According to the White House, Biden expressed “concern for (Chinese) practices in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and for human rights in general.” Beijing does not explicitly mention these points in its report. “Based on mutual respect, we are willing to dialogue on human rights issues,” said Xi Jinping. But, he added, “we reject human rights as a pretext to interfere in the internal affairs of another country.”

Business

Since coming to the presidency, Biden has not changed the trade war started in 2018 by Donald Trump, and the United States continues to impose punitive tariffs on many Chinese products. Biden “was clear on the need to protect American workers from unfair business and economic practices” by China, according to the White House. Xi Jinping said he was willing to facilitate the arrival of US businessmen despite pandemic-related restrictions. But no truce in the trade war is in sight and no contract has been announced.