Xiaomi Mi 11i bets on good screen, performance and sound, but cameras… | Analysis / Review

Its 120 Hz AMOLED screen has strong brightness and vibrant colors. Sound is stereo with good power and sound quality. It doesn’t have a P2 input, but Xiaomi sends a USB-C to P2 adapter in the box – just like we saw in Poco F3.

The Mi 11i’s design is nothing new, being quite similar to other models we’ve reviewed, like the Poco F3. It is a device with a plastic frame with metallic paint and a glass back, which presents a premium quality.

And here we have another member of Xiaomi’s Mi 11 range, the affordable top-of-the-line Mi 11i. It is the global version of the Mi 11X Pro models launched in India and the Redmi K40 Pro Plus sold in China. What good is he? Does it really deliver cost-effective? Let’s check it out.

The Mi 11i we reviewed comes equipped with the Snapdragon 888 platform with 8GB of RAM and delivered similar performance to the more expensive Mi 11. It ran all the games at maximum quality without any choke and managed to deliver 120 fps in some games.

The Mi 11i’s battery lasts well in standard 60Hz mode, but if you make a point of using the screen at 120Hz all the time, you’ll have to get used to doing a second charge in the early evening. At least the 33W charger makes the battery recharge in less than 50 minutes.

And the cameras? Shooting by day delivers quality close to that of the Mi 11, but at night we have similar quality to the cheaper Xiaomi intermediates. The ultra-wide is decent, while the macro stands out more. It is capable of recording 8K videos, makes good footage with clear and loud stereo sound.

Is the Mi 11i worth it? Xiaomi has so many options that they fight each other for the most cost-effective title. It is a good device that maybe doesn’t make up for the price, especially when we already have flagships in the domestic market costing even less. To find out all the details, just check out the full review via the link below.