XP Inc. announces acquisition of minority stake in Vista Capital, manager with BRL 4.5 billion in assets

XP Inc. (XPBR31) announced on Tuesday (16) the acquisition of a minority stake in Vista Capital, a manager with BRL 4.5 billion in assets in the country’s multimarket funds and shares.

In a statement, XP highlights that the operation is part of its strategy to develop the most complete ecosystem of managers and distributors in the country.

“The deal marks the partnership with one of the main managers of multimarket funds and shares in the Brazilian industry. Vista Capital is recognized for delivering outstanding performance, and is in line with XP’s mission to spare no effort to delight its customers”, highlighted Leon Goldberg, XP partner responsible for the partnership area.

Among the manager’s standout products are equity funds, such as Vista FIC FIA, and multimarket, such as Vista Multiestratégia FIC FIM.

“We are very happy with the opportunity to intensify this solid and long partnership. XP’s outstanding position in the investment industry, both nationally and internationally, will bring important gains for us to follow the path followed so far, focused on performance, dedicated to the long term and fully aligned with our clients”, stated Luiz Guilherme Gama, founding partner and CEO of Vista Capital.

The senior partners at Vista Capital are João Landau (macro director), João Lopes (shares director), Luiz Guilherme Gama (CEO), Alexandre Maia (chief economist), Persio Arida (advisor), among other executives.

In a statement, it was highlighted that the manager’s corporate governance and independence remain unchanged.

CDB with 300% of the CDI? XP anticipates Black Friday with differentiated profitability for new customers. Click here to invest now!

Related