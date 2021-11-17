you can consult the 1st installment using the CPF

Brazil Aid starts to be paid this Wednesday (17th). According to the Ministry of Citizenship, in the coming days, beneficiaries will be able to consult whether they have been approved for the program and the amount they will receive. This can be done in two ways:

Through the Bolsa Família application and the other through the Ministry of Citizenship’s Relationship Center, through number 121.

How to consult?

Remembering that all Bolsa Família beneficiaries, 14.6 million families will receive Brazil Aid without having to register.

There is a waiting list of people who were awaiting the release of Bolsa Família, that is, 2.4 million expect to be benefited by Auxílio Brasil. One of the requirements to access the benefit is to be enrolled in the CadÚnico (Cadastro Único). Both beneficiaries receiving Bolsa Família and those waiting in line will be able to consult the benefit through the Bolsa Família app.

To access the platform, you must inform your CPF number. Those who do not have a registration must register by clicking on the option “Is it new here? Register”. For those who already have a registration and do not have a password, access the option “Recover password” and follow the step by step.

After logging in, just consult the information about Auxílio Brasil:

consult benefit amount

payment schedule, transfer extract for the last 12 months

ask questions about the program

tips about the program.

If you find it difficult to access, go to the “I need help” tab.

Those who do not have internet access can call 0800 726 0207.

The Brazilian Aid will be given to families with an income per person of up to R$100 per month. (Before, at Bolsa Família, the value was R$89 per month). Or families with monthly income between R$ 100.01 and R$ 200.

The maximum amount in the Bolsa Família program was R$178 per month. To receive the benefit, the family in a situation of poverty will need to include pregnant women or people aged up to 21 years old.