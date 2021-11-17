Zayla is placed against the wall

In “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, soap opera shown by Rede Globo, Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) never got over the breakup with Samuel (Michel Gomes) and since then, the girl has been researching everything about the boy’s past.

Zayla even probed Candida (Dani Ornellas) about Samuel’s sister. In the Wednesday, November 17th chapter, Candida confronts Zayla in front of Olu (Rogerio Brito), Samuel and Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski).

“Nos Tempos do Imperador” is Rede Globo’s first novel since the beginning of the new coronavirus pandemic. Originally, its debut would be March 30, 2020, replacing “We were Six”, but it had to be postponed. Thus, the plot written by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson premiered on August 9, 2021, replacing the rerun of “A Vida da Gente”.

Justina comments to Candida that Zayla probed her about Mariana, Samuel’s sister. Caxias tells Pedro that the president of Uruguay was deposed, as they wanted. Nicolau watches as Celestina reads a letter from Nino. Leopoldina and Teresa are suspicious of Celestina’s behavior. Zayla discovers that Pilar has broken up with Diego. Celestina meets Nino on the sly. Candida confronts Zayla in front of Olu, Samuel and Pilar.

