Zayla’s Mask Falls In Front of Pilar and Samuel · TV News

In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Candida (Dani Ornellas) discovers Zayla (Heslaine Vieira)’s blackmail with Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski). The spiritual leader of Pequena África will scold her daughter and unmask her in front of the doctor, by Dom Olu (Rogério Brito) and Samuel (Michel Gomes) in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

At the chapter of this wednesday (17 ), the seamstress’ mother will follow the girl to the Third Order, where she will threaten Pilar once more. “I prefer Tonico [Alexandre Nero] kill Samuel than see you together again”, will dump the villain in a very cunning way.

Upon hearing the blackmail of Tonico’s partner, Cândida will arrange a meeting with Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski) and the engineer. She, who was already suspicious of the motivation for the termination of the health professional with the ex-captive, will have the confirmation she needed.

“I followed you to the Third Order today, Zayla. And I overheard your conversation with Pilar,” the spiritual leader will deliver in front of everyone. “Threatening? What is your mother talking about, Zayla?”, asked Don Olu, disappointed in the seamstress, who was humiliated and had her work stolen by Madame Lambert (Lorena Silva) at the studio.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

