Zidane changes his mind and gets excited about Manchester United, but two factors stop ‘dating’, reveals the newspaper

According to information revealed by the Daily Record, Zidane has changed his posture and is now enthusiastic about the possibility of leading Manchester United

After gaining a little breather with the stop on the calendar for the last FIFA Date of 2021, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must live new days of great tension in charge of the Manchester United. And that passes, according to information published by the newspaper Daily Record, by a change in posture behind the scenes of one of his possible replacements: Zinedine Zidane.

According to the British vehicle, the French have already shown open and enthusiastic with the possibility of commanding the Red Devils. This new understanding of the technician, who weeks ago was determined to refuse an eventual invitation., has a close relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphaël Varane.

The players, who were commanded by Zizou in the Real Madrid and who now defend the English team, would be moving to convince the coach to accept the command of the team if Solskjaer is really fired.

Zinedine Zidane during a Real Madrid match, in the 2020/21 season Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Although the Frenchman’s stance on the possibility has changed, two factors still weigh against a hit to take Zidane to Old Trafford. The first is that the coach does not have command of the English language, which could compromise communication at first.

The other fact that ‘plays against’ Manchester United is Zizou’s wife, Véronique, who would not be happy with a possible move to England, preferring that the former player take some more time away from football after his exhausting second spell at the club. Real Madrid.

Solskjaer’s work lives days of instability in the Red Devils after the defeats in the games against Liverpool and Manchester City, when the team was largely dominated and even thrashed, as in the 5-0 against Jürgen Klopp’s team.

Manchester United are currently 6th in the Premier League, with 17 points added after 11 matches. The team returns to the field this Saturday (20), when it will visit the Watford not at Vicarage Road Stadium. The match will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+, with the ball rolling from 11 am (Brasilia time).