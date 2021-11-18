343 Industries is attentive to Battle Pass feedback • Eurogamer.pt

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta, available from Monday to late afternoon, is being very well received by gamers for its delicious gameplay and great accessibility, however, there is one thing that almost everyone agrees needs to be adjusted.

Players are complaining that progression in Battle Pass is too slow, requiring too many matches to gain enough experience to level up.

343 Industries is currently listening to feedback on that aspect, said Joseph Staten, creative director at the studio, on Twitter. So far, no changes have been announced.

It’s worth remembering that, despite multiplayer being available, it’s a beta version. 343 Industries can still make several adjustments until December 8th, which is the release date of the final version.

What are your impressions of Halo Infinite multiplayer so far?

We’re looking very closely at Battle Pass progression in the #HaloInfinite beta. Please keep the feedback coming. We can’t do our jobs without it.?? https://t.co/tDPpWpBwwq — Joseph Staten (@joestaten) November 16, 2021