5 protagonists who left the soap operas · TV News

As with Camila Queiroz in Verdades Secretas 2, other protagonists had already abandoned their soap operas before the end. In the case of the actress, she was released from Globo for making “unacceptable demands” in her contract. In the past, interpreters were absent due to fights, mental health problems and even death.

One of the most recent cases happened in Velho Chico (2016). While resting from recording the plot, Domingos Montagner (1962-2016) drowned in the São Francisco River, in Sergipe. The actor was accompanied by Camila Pitanga, but the actress managed to save herself.

Montagner played the protagonist Santo in Benedito Ruy Barbosa’s serials, and Globo’s production company made a creative decision so that the character was not killed in the script. As there were only five chapters left for the actor to record, he was replaced by a subjective camera. In other words, every time Santo was on stage, his colleagues looked straight into the lens, as if facing the audience.

Domingo Montagner and Jardel Filho

Sol de Verão (1982) was also shaken by a loss in the cast. In the final stretch of the story, Jardel Filho (1927-1983) died after suffering cardiac arrest at home. The actor was a good friend of the author Manoel Carlos, and the novelist had to be replaced due to grief.

The plot was then continued by Lauro César Muniz and Gianfrancesco Guarnieri (1934-2006). The solution for Jardel’s absence from the plot was to disappear with the character Heitor without any explanation.

backstage fights

Protagonist of Corpo Santo (1987), Christiane Torloni stamped her foot to get out of the Manchete series. The actress did not agree with her character’s story or with the conditions of work at the network. Simone’s interpreter wanted José Louzeiro’s plot (1932-2017) to be more agile.

Two years after the end of the soap opera, Christiane opened up about her dissatisfaction with the role in an interview with the newspaper O Dia.

“I left Corpo Santo because the soap opera was getting silly, without a soul. And I couldn’t see how the author was going to solve that. Actor doesn’t have to play any role, no”, he pointed out.

Belinda also left Accomplices of a Rescue (2002) for internal problems. The Mexican soap opera was very successful in Latin America, and the producers had plans to extend the plot for a few more months. The protagonist, however, disagreed with the change.

“I already had other commitments, it was time to leave the soap opera. The plot was stretched, and so I decided to pursue my career. It was the best decision. I learned a lot from it and it helped me to be who I am”, he commented the singer, in an interview with the Imagem Television channel two years ago. The teenager was replaced by Daniela Luján.

Fábio left the soap opera in chapter 50

Focus on mental health

A month after the debut of Business in China (2008), Fábio Assunção decided to take time away from work. In Miguel Falabella’s plot, the artist lived Heitor and disputed Lívia (Grazi Massafera) with João (Ricardo Pereira).

In a note sent to the press, Assunção commented that he left the soap opera due to health problems: “May God light my steps in my recovery and with the confidence that as soon as possible I will be back for this audience that gives me so much love”, he said.