‘A Place in the Sun’: Matthew will make a deal with drug dealer and save Lara’s life | come around

🌞The pair’s investigation ended up putting the pair in a big trap:
- One of the drug dealers from the group that killed Renato (Cauã Reymond) found the girl inside the car.
- And decided to collect the debt left by the girl’s ex-boyfriend.
🌞 And things will get worse! 😓😓😓
🧍🧍Christian spent over a decade looking for Renato. Lara’s boyfriend found his twin brother on the very day he was going to flee Rio de Janeiro because of a debt to drug trafficking.
Renato changes clothes with Christian
🧍🧍After a long conversation, Renato went after the bandits, ended up being confused with Christian and was murdered.
Renato faces drug dealers
🧍🧍No way out, Christian assumed his brothers identity, married Barbara and let Lara believe he was dead.
Lara buries Christian not knowing it’s Renato
😬By recognizing Lara, the drug dealer will threaten Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) with death:
“The general is gone from the hill, and the damage? Who’s paying? (…) Look there, daddy! Marrenta like your little boyfriend… Well, if I’ve already canceled one, it doesn’t hurt to cancel another one. Will you face it? “.
😬 Nervous, Matthew will try to find a way to pay off the debt and be able to leave:
“Calm down, we want to solve it, we want to collaborate. But I don’t carry this money”.
😬 Mateus will ask for a deadline to fix the amount requested by the bandit, but he will put a condition:
“But she stays. Or do you think I’m a sucker?”
😬 The shoemaker will be terrified and will offer his car as payment:
“My brother, calm down. Let’s do it differently then. The car, as you said, is worth a lot. Do this: stay with it and it’s resolved.”
😬 The dealer will accept the deal and release Lara. Trembling, she will decide to go home and forget about this story altogether.
The pastor saves the lives of Lara and Mateus, who ends up losing the car to the bandit. Noca scolds her granddaughter and makes her get rid of all of Christian’s stuff. Renato/Christian refuses to give Ravi money to support Joy, claiming the girl is dealing a scam on the boy. Barbara goes through her husband’s things and finds the note with Lara’s address. Lara and Mateus are together. Rebeca and Cecilia visit Eva at the nursing home. Noca helps Camila accept Dalva into the classroom. On the way to Pouso Feliz, Nicole notices that Barbara is bleeding and takes her sister to the hospital. Camila wins the essay contest, writing Dalva’s story. The obstetrician tells Barbara that the baby is fine. Barbara confronts Renato/Christian and calls Lara in front of her husband.
