‘A Place in the Sun’: Ravi will discover he will be a father and will be disappointed in Christian | come around

🌞No chapter of this Wednesday, 11/17, the graffiti artist will discover that she is pregnant with Christian/Renato’s (Cauã Reymond) driver.
🌞But instead of telling the news to Goiás, she will run away from him.
Joy agrees to be with Ravi in exchange for money
come home and fight with the mother
‘The second thing Joy will do when she finds out she is pregnant is go back to her mother’s house. The first will be to abandon Ravi.
🎯Decided to take the baby out, the young woman will end up arguing badly with inacia (Yara de Novaes) and will ask for help from Adel (Samantha Jones).
Joy is desperate to learn that she’s going to be a mother in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
🍼 Worried about her friend, Adel breaks the news that Joy is expecting a baby to Ravi and still delivers the graffiti artist’s plans.
🍼 Determined to take care of this child, Christian’s friend goes to the clandestine clinic and takes Joy away.
“This son came into my life and I’m going to give him everything I didn’t have, that I didn’t receive,” says Ravi.
Ravi stops Joy from taking the baby in ‘A Place in the Sun’ — Photo: Globo
⚡In the next few chapters, Ravi will ask Christian/Renato for help to resolve the situation.
‘Bárbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) won’t think twice about opening his wallet for his friend and warns the driver that Joy may be trying to hit him:
“With that money you take the girl to a good clinic and that’s it. Problem solved.”
⚡The posture of the rich man leaves Ravi devastated. Upon learning that he intends to take over the baby, Christian/Renato denies help:
“Know that you don’t count on it.”
17 nov
Wednesday
Renato/Christian pretends not to know Josias. Ravi believes in Joy and gives the girl money to buy medicine for her brother. Yasmin sees Joy hide the money Ravi gave her in Inacia’s shack. Noca encourages Dalva to learn to read. Matthew convinces Lara that they can both be friends. Renato/Christian presents Ravi with a cell phone. Ravi tells Renato/Christian that he will never go back to who he was. Ravi gives Renato/Christian Lara’s address. Santiago is thrilled to learn that Barbara will give him a grandson. Joy doesn’t answer Ravi’s calls, and tells Inacia that the money Yasmin took was to terminate a pregnancy. A drug dealer watches Matthew ask the pastor about Christian, and follows Lara’s friend. Ravi stops Joy from having the abortion and asks the girl for a chance for them to be together. The drug dealer approaches Mateus and recognizes Lara, who is targeted by the bandit.
