A woman helps her best friend give birth and finds out that her husband is the father of the child

Young Hailey Mae Custer, 28, went viral on TikTok when she revealed how she found out her husband cheated on her with her best friend. According to Hailey, who lives in Wickenburg, Arizona (USA), she helped deliver her best friend’s baby and shortly thereafter noticed that the child had a birthmark on her neck identical to her husband’s.

“I heard my friend was pregnant and homeless, so I talked to her. I felt the need to help her,” he told The Sun newspaper.

Hailey accompanied the birth and was the first person to bathe the child. “We had just arrived from the hospital and I was changing the baby. When she turned her neck, the birthmark appeared. When they’re babies, it’s very hard to see, and I wasn’t looking. I thought: OK. The shock came over me”, he reported.

As the young woman, she decided to confront the two about her suspicions and ended up discovering that her now ex-husband cheated on her with at least 30 women during their marriage. In addition to his best friend’s baby, the man had a second child out of wedlock.

Also according to Hailey, she has forgiven her ex and her friend and is “moving on” for her children. Currently, Hailey is in another relationship. Connor and Hailey’s friend declined to comment.

