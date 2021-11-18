Abel explains option for reservations at Palmeiras: “We have a plan and we are going to follow it through to the end” | palm trees

Abel Ferreira’s option for a reserve squad in the derby against São Paulo was one of the themes of the coach’s press conference after the 2-0 defeat of Palmeiras in the derby played at Allianz Parque, in the Brazilian Championship.

Of the team considered as starting point, only Weverton and Marcos Rocha started the match from the beginning. In the second stage, Zé Rafael, Rony, Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga entered, but when the tricolor team was already in advantage.

– You have to believe what we’re doing. A year ago nobody had any hope for this team and we won two great titles when they didn’t give anything for these players. I’ll go back to referring everyone: we have a plan, or rather I have a plan with my players and we’ll stick to it, no matter what.

– I get paid to make decisions, I know how long I’ve been here, what brought us here and what cast I have. You can be absolutely sure, we have a plan and we will follow it to the end, whatever happens – said the Portuguese.

Until the Libertadores final, which will be on the 27th, against Flamengo, in Uruguay, Verdão will have two more commitments for the Brazilian Championship. Abel Ferreira’s team faces Fortaleza on Saturday and then receives Atlético-MG at home next Tuesday.

– We have a calendar of straight games and I don’t do miracles, there is no magic. The way the calendar is organized, there are no miracles. I’m paid to make decisions and I’m the one who takes responsibility for my decisions. We have a plan and we will follow through on it, no matter what. This is what brought joy to our fans, 21 years later (at Libertadores). Me and these players, this group is the same, only players who were on loan returned. We have a plan and we are going to follow it until the end – said Abel Ferreira, who also evaluated Verdão’s performance against São Paulo.

– Regarding our performance, it wasn’t the best, we offered mistakes to our opponents. The opponent won well, congratulations, won well, it’s closed.

