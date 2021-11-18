Abel Ferreira explains that he left the field so as not to take the arbitration card

Before the final whistle of the classic between Palmeiras and São Paulo, Abel Ferreira left the field towards the dressing room. The attitude, criticized by fans, was explained by him at a press conference. According to the coach, he left the technical area for fear of taking a card from the referee for the match, as it was hanging.

– As they say here, I’m hanging. If I spoke well about refereeing in the last game, today I leave the field so as not to get a yellow card. He goes out so as not to be sent off or get yellow, and to be with the players in the next game. That’s why I left the field,” he explained.

The Verdão commander harshly criticized the whistleblower’s performance in the derby for errors in trivial moves, such as the delay of a full-back who would be beaten by a Palmeiras player.

– To score a full-back it took five minutes. I didn’t like the arbitration at all. It was in detail, in those shortcomings, always to the same side – he pointed out.

Alviverde was defeated 2-0, at home, by the rival and reached the second setback in a row. To try to win again, Abel Ferreira’s team goes to the field next Saturday (20) at 19:00 (GMT), in a match valid for the thirty-fourth round of the Brasileirão.