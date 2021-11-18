Abel Ferreira explains why he left the field before the derby ended at Allianz Parque

Even before the derby against São Paulo ended at Allianz Parque, coach Abel Ferreira chose to leave the field earlier and head for the locker room, with at least four more minutes remaining.

The situation did not go well with Alviverde fans and at the post-match press conference Abel was asked what was the real reason for having left the field before the final whistle, if it could be due to the low performance of his team and he explained the act.

– I’m hanging on and if I said very well about the refereeing in the last game, I left today so as not to get the yellow card. It took five minutes to charge Scarpa for a free kick. Five minutes! He was waiting for Volpi, who was leaning against the post for half an hour. So I left so I wouldn’t get kicked out and be with my players for the next game.

– I left the field to avoid getting yellow. That’s the reason. I didn’t like what I saw at all, and it was in details, in shortcomings. Always the same way, I didn’t like it. That’s why I left earlier – revealed coach Abel Ferreira.

Despite the defeat, Palmeiras maintains the 3rd place in the Brazilian Championship, although the title chances are practically nil, already 13 points behind the leader Atlético Mineiro and five behind Flamengo, in second place, with a game more that opponents and focused on the decision of Libertadores.

