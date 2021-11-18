Abel Ferreira leaves the field before the end of the defeat by Palmeiras to São Paulo; watch the video | palm trees

Abel Ferreira didn’t even wait for the final whistle and left Allianz Parque’s lawn minutes before the end of Palmeiras’ defeat by São Paulo, 2-0. played until 53 (see the video above) .

At a press conference after the match, Abel explained the decision:

– I’m hanging on and if I said very well about the refereeing in the last game, I left today so as not to get the yellow card. It was necessary to score a free-kick, Scarpa’s side, five minutes. Five minutes! He was waiting for Volpi, who was leaning against the post for half an hour.

– I left so as not to be expelled and to be with my players in the next game. Not to take yellow. That’s why I left the field. I didn’t like what I saw at all, and it was in details, in shortcomings. Always the same way, I didn’t like it. That’s why I left early.

The Portuguese retired shortly after the third tricolor goal was disallowed for offside. With reservations, Verdão had a bad performance and ended up defeated by their rival, who are fighting relegation in Brasileirão.

1 of 2 Abel Ferreira before Palmeiras x São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Riboli Abel Ferreira before Palmeiras x São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Riboli

This derby was the game with the highest attendance at Allianz Parque since 2019: 35,570 fans. Over the 90 minutes, the public showed discontent with the team’s performance and specifically cursed Luiz Adriano, who, when substituted, applauded the reaction ironically.

With the defeat at home, Verdão stopped at 58 points and is in the third position of the Brazilian, 13 of the leader Atlético-MG, who has a game in hand. With just over ten days to go before the Copa Libertadores final, Abel Ferreira’s team still has two clashes planned by Brasileirão before the decision against Flamengo: against Fortaleza and Galo.

