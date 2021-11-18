about 50 million crabs migrate to the sea for mating

The images make many refer to a “biblical plague”. But actually it’s about the migration of about 50 million crabs to the sea for the mating period. The “swarm” of reddish creatures blocked roads from the jungle to the coast of Christmas Island, near Western Australia.

Unbelievable images show the creatures descending in large groups in what is considered one of the biggest animal migrations on the planet. Every year, around 50 million crabs leave the forest after the October or November rains and head to the ocean to mate.

Crabs usually eat leaves, fruits, flowers and seeds, but they have a “dark” side that makes them eat puppies. The cannibal side of crabs appears when babies returning from their first migration to the ocean are used by adults as part of their diet.

Photos and videos shared by Parks Australia show thousands and thousands of crabs traversing specially constructed roads and bridges. Tourist spots are taken by the “Red tide”. Some get lost along the way and end up at the doorstep of residences.

Thousands of crabs migrate to the sea in Australia

Crabs cross road on migration to sea in Australia

Crabs cross the road through a special bridge for animals

Crabs get lost during migration and end up on the doorstep

Residents of the Drumsite settlement, in the northeast of the country, were trapped in their homes on Sunday (11/14) due to the large number of crabs on the roads.