Actresses Tell Rape in ‘King of Porn’ Documentary | Fame | Online Diary

Ron Jeremy, 68, is among the best known porn stars in the world. The actor, who has always been surrounded by many controversies in his personal life and was known as the “king of porn”, is imprisoned in a maximum security jail in Los Angeles, in the United States and will face more than 30 charges of sexual assault.

According to Mail Online, Ron could get his court situation even more complicated as the prosecutors decided to recount the details of the alleged crimes committed by the porn star. If convicted, Jeremy faces up to 330 years in prison.

The BBC-produced documentary of victims’ accounts could become a scandal in Ron’s life. Dubbed Ron Jeremy: “Fall of a Porn Icon,” the production recounts accounts of former porn star Alexis Miller, who claims to have been raped by the actor.

At the time, Miller said that she was invited by Ron to visit his kitchen, but instead, he took her to the bathroom.

“The night the attack took place, I was walking towards the front of the restaurant. [The Rainbow Room] and my old friend Ron Jeremy came in,” he said.

See too!

“There was a left door and that door was the bathroom door. He then started pulling his pants down and pushing my head down at the same time. I froze”, he detailed.

She added that she was physically and mentally shaken by the attack over the next few days, but added, “I was just a 20-something porn star back then, who would care?”