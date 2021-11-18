After acquisitions in the sector, Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) enters the games market

SAO PAULO – Magazine Luiza ([MGLU3]) informed this Thursday (18) that it will enter the games market through investments in games that are still in production or ready-made developed by Brazilian studios. The goal is to expand services and products in your app. The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

According to the company, the bet will be on so-called “hypercasual” games, which can be accessed in smartphone app stores, such as Android and iPhone, and which aim at the simplicity of the narrative, as is the case with the famous game Candy Crush.

The selection will be made through a public notice, according to the report, which will allocate R$ 100,000 to three projects.

“Our objective is to encourage the national industry and we are interested in bringing more companies to this segment. We are starting our journey in games by small developers”, said Thiago Catoto, director of Luizalabs, Magalu’s innovation arm, to the newspaper.

The move comes after the company made strong acquisitions in the technology and games market, such as the CanalTech and Jovem Nerd websites, in addition to the e-commerce platform Kabum!, the latter for the amount of R$ 1 billion plus 75 million shares.

“With the acquisition [do Kabum!], Magalu reinforces the strategic pillar of new categories, with an assortment that is extremely complementary to the current one and with enormous growth potential. Additionally, together with the recent acquisitions Jovem Nerd and CanalTech, KaBuM! and Magalu will be able to offer a complete shopping, content and entertainment experience for technology lovers”, the company wrote at the time.

Actions remain under pressure

Last week, Magalu reported its third-quarter results and disappointed financial market analysts, leading to a sharp drop of more than 18% in MGLU3 shares on Friday (12).

Between July and September, the company posted adjusted net income of BRL 22.6 million, a drop of 89.5% compared to the BRL 215.9 million registered in the same period last year.

But, more than that, the decrease in profitability and the slowdown in sales impacted analysts’ view of the result, in addition to the prospect of a more challenging economic scenario persisting, marked, among other factors, by the rise in interest rates.

In a press conference with journalists, Frederico Trajano, the company’s president, pointed out that the biggest margin remains in the offline world, which is heavily impacted by the economy – which also affected the company’s numbers.

MGLU3 shares closed the trading session on Wednesday (17) with a 4.8% drop on the Stock Exchange, traded at R$ 9.27. In the year, shares fell 62.8% at B3.

