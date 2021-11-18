After Azul gave the clue, Embraer gave details of the cargo jet project

The full conversion plans for Embraer jet freighters may be closer than imagined, with Azul leading the program.





As we said firsthand in the past, Azul Linhas Aéreas, one of Embraer’s main customers, is the first and only company today to use Embraer jets adapted for cargo ships. However, according to company sources revealed to AEROIN, there are plans to turn the E-Jets project into a permanent conversion to a freighter, providing greater cargo capacity and making better use of the plane.

This week, more on the subject was discussed during the Dubai Air Show, by Rodrigo Silva e Souza, Vice President of Marketing at Embraer Aviação Comercial, Aviation Week magazine. At the time, the executive stated that “There is a great demand for aircraft of this type” and estimates the E195-E1 to carry up to 14 tonnes of cargo with a range of 2,000 nautical miles (3,704 km).

If these specifications are confirmed, they would be only 5 tons less than the Boeing 737-300F, flying at a range similar to the American jet.

Embraer, however, did not hammer out the issue, and once it decides, it will have around 24 months to develop the project and certify it, estimating market entry in 2024. The project would also be offered for the smallest E190- E1.



