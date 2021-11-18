After being heard on Wednesday, Minister of Education is called again to speak at the Chamber | Policy

The session was scheduled for December 8th. The application was approved while Milton Ribeiro spoke to the Education Committee of the Chamber, where he appeared voluntarily (see details in the video below).

During the hearing on Wednesday, the minister said that, by stating that Enem is beginning to have the “face of the government”, President Jair Bolsonaro meant that it will have the face of the government “in the sense of competence”.

In the application approved on Wednesday, deputy Professor Israel Batista (PV-DF) cites allegations of mismanagement and moral harassment made by Inep servers and highlights that sensitive areas of the organizing institute of Enem are without leadership on the eve of the race.

The request provided for the summons of the minister, which would require Ribeiro’s appearance. However, at the request of government allies, the summons was transformed into an invitation, releasing the minister from attending.

“I understand the seriousness of the matter, we need to explain what is happening at Inep, but I would like to suggest that we transform the call into an invitation, as Minister Milton Ribeiro has always been here to provide clarifications”, said Deputy Sanderson (PSL-RS).

The tests will be held on the next two Sundays, November 21st and 28th.

On Wednesday, the deputies of the Education Commission also approved an invitation request to the Minister of Education for the same reasons.

According to the president of the commission, Dorinha Seabra (DEM-TO), the minister will go to the collegiate if necessary, although, in her assessment, he provided the necessary clarifications on Wednesday.

“The minister’s situation is better than before,” he stated. “He made himself available to come back at another time, but he answered all the questions,” he said.