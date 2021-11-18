After criticism, Cauã Reymond’s wife gives a cross response: “It’s going to take it back”

Cauã Reymond’s wife, Mariana Goldfarb sends audio to follower and does not forgive offensive message

This Wednesday (17), Mariana Goldfarb did not let the offensive messages he received cheaply and rebutted a follower, exposing the criticisms sent by her.

On social media, the wife of Cauã Reymond shared a screenshot in which the alleged fan appears saying that she is aged in one of the clicks, in addition to stating that she does not believe that the model is an evolved person.

Without mincing words, the muse sent an accurate audio: “My love, have you noticed that you only come here to say bad things?! Don’t come, keep it for yourself. Good Morning!”, she said.

Then she vented about what had happened. Honestly, she said that she doesn’t usually care about these things, but that sometimes it is necessary to cut attitudes like these.

“We have to have a little discernment, it’s not because I’m a public person that anyone can come here and talk as they please, not to me or to anyone else.”, he began, who also said that he would return the attacks.

“With all my affection, respect and admiration, if I say something that’s not nice, don’t add it and catch me in one day… you know, woman you know… you’ll take it back, because I’m cute, but more or less”, guaranteed the influencer.

Earlier, the beauty made an outburst on social media about a certain demand that makes sense to other people.

She said some followers are questioning if she is jealous of seeing her husband doing hot scenes with her ex, Alinne Moraes, in the soap opera a place in the sun.