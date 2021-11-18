After leaving ‘Secret Truths 2’, Camila Queiroz rebuts columnist: ‘I didn’t ‘meti’ a certificate’

Camila Queiroz, who left the cast of “Secret Truths 2”, by Globoplay, this Wednesday (17), countered information given by columnist Leo Dias, from the website Metrópoles, who stated that the actress had ‘filed’ a certificate not to participate of the recordings of the outcome of his character, Angel.

“No Leo days, I didn’t ‘meet” attested. I had been having a stomach crisis for over 10 days and as I always prioritized my work, I hadn’t gone to the doctor yet. What happened was that the crisis got worse and I had to take an IV with medication in my vein”, said Camila.

At these times you could hear both sides before publishing this implying that I lied about my own health, right? — Camila Queiroz (@Camiqueirozreal) November 17, 2021

The actress even recommended that people listen to both sides before publishing information that suggests she lied about her own health.

Through a statement, Globo announced that the ending of the recordings of “Secret Truths 2” had to be postponed by a week, scheduled to end on the last 10th.

When dealing with Camila Queiroz for the extension of the contract, the network claims that the actress who plays Angel made some unacceptable demands, such as determining the end of her character in production and being part of an eventual third season.

