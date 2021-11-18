After pressure from Harry Potter fans, Bruno Reis releases back to 3D cinema

Mayor Bruno Reis announced this Wednesday (17) that he signed a decree releasing the use of 3D glasses in movie theaters. The news was announced after hundreds of Harry Potter fans invaded Bruno’s social networks asking for the release of 3D movies in Salvador.

“Hello Potterheads, I’m following here the requests for the release of the use of 3D glasses in movie theaters in our cities and I just signed the decree that makes the release with all the necessary cleaning procedures during the pandemic. “Avada kedavra” in anxiety “, wrote Bruno on Twitter.

Celebrating 20 years since the release of the first film in the Harry Potter saga, Warner Bros. and HBO Max are showing a 3D version of the film in theaters. However, so far Salvador has not released 3D displays as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone hits theaters next Sunday (21). There is still no confirmation that the film will be shown in any room in Salvador.