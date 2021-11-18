After the change of president, Globo announces new changes at the top

Globo announced this Thursday (18) changes in the structure of the station, which take effect after the change in the company’s executive chairmanship, scheduled for February 2022. October this year. In the new planning, the Globo Channels board, occupied by Paulo Marinho since 2020, concentrating all linear and affiliated channels, will no longer exist. The new organizational design, according to a statement, was designed to reinforce the company’s strategy, which wants to become increasingly digital.

Erick Bretas, current Director of Digital Products and Services, the area responsible for managing Globoplay, will also lead the pay channels for entertainment and children, sports and variety, and news. Also joining this new structure, which is now called Digital Products and Pay Channels, are the international business areas, Globo Filmes and VIU Hub (social media).

Amauri Soares, now head of TV Globo, will also take charge of the affiliate network. Pedro Garcia, director of Acquisition and Rights Governance, will incorporate the Content Lifecycle area, which takes care of the strategic circulation of content between the company’s different windows and platforms.

Thus, as of February, they will report directly to Paulo Marinho and compose the board of Globo’s Results Centers, Amauri Soares, leading the board of directors of TV Globo and Affiliates, Erick Bretas, ahead of Digital Products and Pay Channels , and Manzar Feres, Director of Integrated Business in Advertising. They will be alongside Ali Kamel, Director of Journalism, Ricardo Waddington, Director of Entertainment, Renato Ribeiro, Director of Sports, Raymundo Barros, Director of Strategy and Technology, and Pedro Garcia, Director of Acquisition and Governance of Rights, in the nucleus of Globo’s Core Operations.

The company’s staff, in the Corporate Management departments, are Paulo Tonet, responsible for Institutional Relations, Claudia Falcão, Human Resources director, Manuel Falcão, ahead of Brand and Communication, and Manuel Belmar, Director of Finance, Legal and Infrastructure , who will also be responsible for articulating the ESG agenda (social, environmental and corporate governance) in the company.

The broadcaster claims that other developments from the structure announced today will be made during the first half of 2022.

Globo announces changes in the presidency for 2022

Globo promotes changes in the presidency from 2022 and announced the news this Thursday. João Roberto Marinho will assume the presidency of Grupo Globo and Paulo Marinho, currently director of Canals da Globo, will command Globo. They will replace Jorge Nóbrega, current executive president of Grupo Globo and Globo.

In a note sent to the press, the station says that in the next three months, Jorge Nóbrega and Paulo Marinho will lead the transition process at Globo together, and states that the replacement had been planned for some time and “is part of the company’s journey of deep digital transformation , which was started by Nóbrega in September 2018 and will be in charge of Paulo Marinho as of next year”.