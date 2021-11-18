After the resignation of Camila Queiroz, Angel’s rival becomes a star in Secret Truths 2 · TV News

After the announcement of the resignation of Camila Queiroz, Globoplay insisted on highlighting Angel’s rival in Verdades Secretas 2. In a call released by the streaming service via WhatsApp, Lara (Júlia Byrro), the girl who promised to destroy the life of protagonist of the plot, emerges powerful and ready to become a successful model, just like her enemy.

“The third part of Secret Truths 2 arrives today, at 9:30 pm. It’s time for us to start solving some mysteries and also create others. Lara is arriving with everything for the casting of Blanche’s agency [Maria de Medeiros], and the Visky [Rainer Cadete] he doesn’t even suspect her intentions with his little butterfly”, says the message sent to registered subscribers.

In the scene in question, Araídes’ daughter (Maria Luisa Mendonça) undergoes a real transformation and appears in a series of sensual rehearsals, as if she were already a catwalk diva.

In the serial, Lara swore revenge on Angel, who she believes is largely to blame for all the misfortunes she went through. According to columnist Carla Bittencourt, from the website Metrópoles, the forecast is that the new model will kill the character of Camila Queiroz at the end of Verdades Secretas 2 — that would be the outcome that the actress contested and that generated conflict behind the scenes at Globo.

In a note sent to the press, Globo stated that Camila Queiroz made “unacceptable” contractual demands. The statement makes it clear that the interpreter, who had already got into a disagreement with the audience leader over commitments to Netflix, gave an ultimatum to continue the story and wanted to determine the outcome of Giovanna’s rival (Agatha Moreira).

On her Instagram page, Camila defended herself and said she suffered a “punishment” from the network.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#80 – Tragedies Shake Secret Truths 2” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Secret Truths and other soap operas.