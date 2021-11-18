After two years, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes break up

posted on 11/17/2021 23:42



The lovebirds always share moments of intimacy on social media – (credit: Reproduction/Instagram/@camila_cabello)

The romance of Camila Cabello, 24, and Shawn Mendes, 23, has come to an end. the owner of the hit Havana and the Canadian announced the new phase through social networks.

“We decided to end our love relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever. We started dating as best friends and we’ll continue that way. We appreciate your support from the beginning and into the future.”

The lovebirds have been together since 2019 (at least publicly), and since then they’ve been enjoying each other a lot. In several performances of the hit señorita, duet sung by the couple, they exchanged passionate looks and almost kissed, as in the performance at the Video Music Awards of 2019, in the MTV.