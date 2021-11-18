After update, Tesla autopilot gets dangerous bug

After identifying a number of failures, Tesla Auto-Pilot has been experiencing issues with every update. The last time was the automaker’s autonomous steering and active safety system, which has been making some unnecessary braking at the slightest sign of approaching other vehicles, or often for no apparent reason.

This is very worrying as it can cause traffic accidents due to the high degree of unpredictability of vehicle stops.

The flaw called “ghost braking” has been recurrent in Tesla Auto-Pilot for some time now, but it got worse after the last update to the program, which is still in beta.

This issue has come to the attention of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The agency, which is responsible for traffic laws and guidelines in the United States, issued a statement regarding the failure after testing the feature.

Tesla users report that the problem intensified after the brand’s cars switched to using the set of cameras Tesla Vision to monitor traffic, instead of what used to happen with the use of LiDAR radars and similar.

The company, which does not intend to go back to using the old equipment anytime soon, has promised to make updates to correct the flaw.