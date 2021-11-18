Aguirre admits Inter’s bad journey in defeat to Cuiabá: “We played a bad game” | International

O Inter is defeated by Cuiabá with a performance that bothered Diego Aguirre on Wednesday night, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão. Without showing good football, the team extended the sequence of games without winning as a visitor to six rounds.

At his press conference, the technician lamented the lack of intensity in Arena Pantanal and the difficulty for the team to remain focused on games outside Beira-Rio.

– We are playing well and getting the victories at home. We’re on a bad streak away from home. I didn’t like the game today (Wednesday), especially in the first half. The idea was different. We had embezzlements, but I prefer not to talk about it. This is not the time to talk about players who aren’t there or who might lack options. The truth is, I didn’t like what we presented. We played a bad game – assumed.

1 of 1 Diego Aguirre during loss to Cuiabá — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter Diego Aguirre during loss to Cuiabá — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter

The coach also recognized that the poor performance away from Beira-Rio could demand a spot in the Libertadores, whether direct or even in the preliminary round. He even drew attention again to the difference in the team’s approach when he’s not in Porto Alegre.

– The intensity is not the same. It shouldn’t happen, but it’s happening. We’ll have this game at home with Flamengo and then we’ll go to Rio against Fluminense, in direct confrontation. If we don’t win away, it will be difficult to reach the goal. I’m also worried. We are well at home and we have the illusion that we are going to repeat the performance away, but the team looks different – reinforced Aguirre.

In search of a direct spot for next year’s Libertadores group stage, Inter is turning its attention to this Saturday’s game against Flamengo, at 9:30 pm, in Beira-Rio. Even with the defeat, the team remains in seventh place, with 47 points.